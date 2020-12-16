BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Illinois Specialty Crop Conference will take place from Jan. 6 to 8 with a new interactive, virtual format designed to provide a platform for education, information and networking.
Participants can access three or more live sessions daily and 60 virtual sessions — the first time attendees will have access to every conference session and the ability to view content at their own pace.
Keynote speakers will be Sarah Frey, founder of Frey Farms headquartered in southeastern Illinois and the country’s top pumpkin seller, and Chris and Angie Eckert of Eckert’s Country Store and Farms in St. Clair County, the largest pick-your-own fruit business in the country.
All sessions will be recorded and available through password-protected access to attendees after the conference. In addition, there will be interactive activities including virtual games, a scavenger hunt, and a virtual swag bag of materials and giveaways.
Conference cost is $15 per person for Illinois Specialty Growers Association members and $100 for nonmembers.
Registration, which closes Dec. 28, and more information are available online at specialtygrowers.org/iscc2021. Contact ISGA at 309-557-2107 or CBlary@ilfb.org for sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities.