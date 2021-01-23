Sometimes it pays to be late with nitrogen application.
University of Missouri Extension nutrient management specialist Peter Scharf continues to favor spring nitrogen application over fall-applied especially during wet years which are becoming more frequent.
“Early nitrogen is not a big deal,” Scharf said.
In 14 on-farm corn experiments, there was only a one bushel per acre difference between fields with zero pre-plant and 200 pounds single-shot side-dressed nitrogen and fields with an even split between pre-plant and side-dress. “There was no payback for that extra trip,” Scharf said.
Similarly, in continuous no-till corn, eight-year total yield remained unchanged when comparing plots where pre-plant N rate was either zero or 50 followed by side-dress N.
Springs in the Midwest continue to trend wetter, and this points to the need for late-applied nitrogen.
Twenty-four of the last 39 years have had above-normal precipitation, according to MU Extension climatologist Pat Guinan. Missouri also has seen a 35% increase in 3-inch daily rain events over the past couple decades.
Scharf said those trends call for changes in application timing. During six years when precipitation was above 15 inches from April to June, Scharf found a 20- to 100-bushel per acre advantage to side-dressing.
Scharf has tested rescue treatments over six years in plots in four states. In wet years, yellow corn still has hope. “The worse it looks, the better it responds,” Scharf said.
Spring application, especially in growing corn, comes with risks. Wet weather can hamper application. Scharf recommends that producers have a backup plan for aerial application or other means.
Pesticide guide
University of Missouri Extension recently released a list of pesticides approved for industrial hemp production in the state.
Hemp producers are allowed to use pesticides approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use on industrial hemp and registered with the state of Missouri, Extension field specialist in horticulture Justin Keay said.
The new list makes it easy for producers to find approved pesticides for managing hemp pests. Contracted buyers may have additional restrictions on pesticide use.
Industrial hemp grown in rotation with conventional crops has the potential for residual herbicide contamination. Some herbicides carry over for many years, so it is important to know how the land was previously used and if treatment is necessary before planting hemp.
Missouri growers planted 850 acres of hemp in 2020, the year commercial industrial hemp production became legal in the state, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. Of that 60% was intended for floral biomass material for cannabidiol (CBD) production and 30% was for fiber.
“Industrial Hemp Pesticides in Missouri” is available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/g4705.