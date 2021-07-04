Frequent spring rains in Missouri set the stage for seedling and root rotting diseases that can lower yields.
University of Missouri Extension plant pathologist Kaitlyn Bissonnette said pythium species usually infect the roots of corn, soybean and wheat, especially in the northern half of the state.
Stand loss from seedling diseases in corn and soybean is concerning, Bissonnette said. Fields may have seed rotting in the ground or young plants that emerged but started to die back after several weeks of slow growth.
Even with a seed treatment, prolonged exposure to cool, moist soils still can result in seedling disease, especially when disease pressure is high, she said.
Farmers may consider replanting when stand loss occurs, especially in soybean.
An MU Extension guide to replant decisions, written by soybean specialist Bill Wiebold and economist Ray Massey, makes these calls easier with spreadsheets to estimate dollar gain or loss from replanting. The guide, "Corn and Soybean Replant Decisions," is available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/g4091.
Winter wheat production has not been left out this year when it comes to root rotting disease. Some winter wheat fields have begun to show symptoms of stunting and white heads in patches or in strips across the field.
Since these diseases infected plants during the grain fill period, affected areas will produce little to no grain. Infection risk will decrease as temperatures rise and soils dry.
Because these diseases are in the soil, it is unlikely infection will move to other fields before harvest. Field assessments should rely on percentage of acreage affected and severity of root rot symptoms.
Woodland survey
University of Missouri Extension and partners ask woodland owners to take a survey to find out how they can best assist them.
Private citizens own more than 85% of the state's 15.2 million woodland acres, which make up a third of the state's land area. MU Extension natural resources specialist Sarah Havens said only one out of 10 Missouri woodland owners actively manage their forests.
Havens wants to help those landowners do a better job of protecting one of Missouri's most treasured assets.
"An unmanaged woodland is like a garden left to fend for itself," she said.
Neglect leads to overcrowding, weeds and smaller yields of wood products.
"The end result is watersheds incapable of providing clean water, landscapes unable to adequately provide food and cover for wildlife and fewer harvestable trees to support rural economies," Havens said.
MU Extension works with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Conservation Federation of Missouri, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and private organizations such as the National Wild Turkey Federation, Quail Forever and the Nature Conservancy to better serve Missourians and encourage more active management of woodlands.
The anonymous survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Take the survey at bit.ly/3gT9Rqc.