QUINCY — Sprout's Inn, 2814 N. 12th, announced that it would be closing temporary because of the pandemic.
The restaurant made the announcement Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page.
"We know there is a light at the end of this tunnel and would like to thank all of our loyal customers that have made it possible for us to open this long during the pandemic," the statement said. "COVID has forced many small businesses to make tough choices, and we believe this is the best for us."
Sprout's said it would "be waiting patiently to serve our community again."