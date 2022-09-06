State announces first REV Act tax credit to Decatur manufacturer

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a news conference Tuesday to announce the state's first award of tax credits through the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act to a manufacturing company in Decatur.

SPRINGFIELD — The state on Tuesday announced the award of the first electric vehicle manufacturing-targeted tax incentives made possible by a law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year.

The incentives come from the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, which passed nearly unanimously and became law in November, and will provide an estimated $2.2 million in value to T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur.

