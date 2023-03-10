You may have heard that Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, has launched a new subscription service called Meta Verified. You may also be wondering what that means for you.

The most important thing to know is that Facebook and Instagram are still completely free for regular users. The subscription service is an optional tool for online creators and influencers to help them build their audiences. Most people won’t even need to worry about it.

