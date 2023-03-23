QUINCY — Fifth-grader Trigg Myers admits she’s not a big book reader — except when it comes to biographies.
“I really enjoy our history,” Trigg said.
Trigg and her classmates got a lesson Wednesday in women’s history — and in Sarah Atwater Denman, the namesake of their elementary school.
People may know Denman’s name but not her story.
“Now we find out she was a big person in the community,” Trigg said.
“She was one of the first women philanthropists of the area who focused on giving back to Quincy,” said Nancy Benz, author of the recently-released book “Trailblazing Midwestern Women Who Made Their Mark on Herstory: Biographies of Inspiring Women from the Midwest.”
Students in Nathan Keller’s class each got a copy of the book thanks to a donation by United Community Credit Union to celebrate Women’s History Month.
The book features the story of women from within a 100-mile radius of Quincy — including the first woman to run for president, the woman who invented Monopoly and the world’s tallest woman — who helped change the history of America through their tenacity and drive.
‘You meet women who were slaves at one point, who didn’t have any rights to their name, who were very poor and who also did something for the community,” Benz said.
Benz, assistant curator of collections and exhibits at the Quincy Museum, and Robert Turek, creator of “Colorful Quincy,” partnered on the book project, which blends her words with his hand-drawn illustrations ready to color.
“We hoped that young people would like it. Just to see their interest in it means a lot,” Turek said.
“That’s what we do as historians. We write about the past, hopefully tell a good story, inspire people and get them to think a little differently,” Benz said. “It’s a unique way to get involved in history.”
Fifth-grader Madison Deters looked forward to learning more about the women in the book.
“Sometimes I don’t really like to learn about history, but there’s a lot of impact on Quincy from women,” she said. “It’s cool that we got a book to read.”
Benz hopes the women’s stories inspire the students especially during the month that celebrates women’s role in history.
“I hope they’ll learn a little more about how local people can impact their community and the nation at large,” Benz said. “A lot of these women started locally, and their activism spread throughout the nation. We can still see that activism playing out today in labor rights, women’s rights, civil rights.”
Teacher Nathan Keller said the book helps provide a link between students and people who have gone before.
“We walk into Sarah Atwater Denman Elementary every day, and to have someone come in and show them a little bit more about who that person was and what she’s meant to the community really makes it feel more like we’re carrying on a tradition,” Keller said.
“Trailblazing Midwestern Women Who Made Their Mark on Herstory: Biographies of Inspiring Women from the Midwest” by Nancy Benz and Robert Turek is available at the History Museum on the Square, Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles in Quincy and Monroe City, Mo., Little Bits and Pieces Antique Mall in Quincy and online at amazon.com.
