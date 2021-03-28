The only certainty during spring planting is uncertainty as farmers face challenges from too much rain to too little rain, long hours to machinery breakdowns.
Most farm injuries occur during the spring and fall, University of Illinois Extension specialist Josie Rudolphi said, when stress and fatigue increase risks for farmers.
Farming already is the most hazardous profession in the United States, and "farmers are seven times more likely to be fatally injured at work than non-farmers," Rudolphi said.
Stress and mental health conditions add to the risk factors for agricultural injury. Though faced with multiple challenges, farm operators are unlikely to seek help for mental health issues.
"Managing stress is an important component to injury prevention, health and safety," Rudolphi said. "By using the Four A Method of avoid, adapt, alter and accept, farmers can successfully manage the stress of long hours and unpredictability this planting season."
With the method, farmers can:
• Make an effort to avoid stressful situations if possible and prioritize the most important tasks.
• Try altering the normal routine to account for the busier season, and don't try to do as much as any other time of the year.
• Accept that every stressful situation can't be avoided, and understand that the situation is only temporary.
• Adapt the expectations of the job and the standards that are usually required by the stressful situation.
Rudolphi will highlight the signs and symptoms of stress and methods to cope during a free webinar, slated for noon Thursday, April 1. More information is available online at https://go.illinois.edu/FourA.
Grain bin safety
Each year, more than 20 agricultural workers in the U.S. die in grain bin accidents, and the number of fatalities is increasing.
Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week is an annual event to promote awareness, education and training on grain bin safety.
This year's activities will take place online, beginning Monday, with daily sessions from 10 a.m. to noon sponsored by the Grain Handling Safety Coalition.
Monday will focus on safety training, tips and demonstrations. Tuesday will highlight near-miss reporting, with impact of grain quality on safety on Wednesday, grain bin safety on Thursday and emergency action plans on Friday.
The topics are relevant for farmers and ag business professionals, or anyone who works with grain handling, said Salah Issa, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at the University of Illinois and one of the event organizers.
Participation is free, but registration is required and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-stand-up-4-grain-safety-week-tickets-138498581987.