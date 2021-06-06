The latest survey conducted by the Weed Science Society of America shows that Palmer amaranth is the hardest-to-control weed in grass crops and foxtail species are the most prevalent.
More than 315 weed scientists across the U.S. and Canada participated in the survey, which was conducted during 2020. Seven categories of grass crops were included, covering weeds found in corn, rice, sorghum, turf, spring cereal grains, winter cereal grains and pastureland, rangeland and other hay.
In addition to leading the overall survey as most troublesome weed, Palmer amaranth was identified as the most troublesome weed in corn, followed closely by its cousin waterhemp, and as the most troublesome and most common weed in sorghum.
"Palmer amaranth grows rapidly, has an extensive root structure and produces massive amounts of seeds that are easily transported and spread," said Stanley Culpepper, professor and Extension weed scientist at the University of Georgia. "Even more impressive are its genetic capabilities. Palmer amaranth can quickly evolve resistance to many important herbicides and has the potential to transfer that resistance to new plants through pollen movement."
The survey also confirms the rising importance of bluegrass weed species, mainly annual bluegrass. Bluegrass species ranked second only to Palmer amaranth as the most troublesome weeds overall. They also were ranked as the most troublesome weeds in turf.
Jim Brosnan, head of turfgrass weed science research and extension at the University of Tennessee, said bluegrass has much in common with Palmer amaranth. It is a prolific seed producer and is highly adaptable.
"Annual bluegrass is especially problematic in urban ecosystems, including golf courses, lawns, sports fields, public parks and greenways," Brosnan said. "Long-term sustainable control will require a diversified approach that doesn't rely solely on herbicides.
Survey results and a list of other top-ranked weeds is available online at wssa.net/wssa/weed/surveys.
Sweet corn density
Sweet corn growers and processors could be bringing in more profits by exploiting natural density tolerance traits in certain hybrids, according to 2019 research from U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service and University of Illinois scientists.
But since root systems get smaller as plant density goes up, some in the industry are concerned about the risk of root lodging with greater sweet corn density. New research says those concerns are unjustified.
"Root lodging can certainly be a problem for sweet corn, but not because of plant density. What really matters is the specific hybrid and the environment, those major rainfall and wind events, that set up conditions for root structural failure," said Marty Williams, USDA-ARS ecologist, affiliate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and author on a new study in Crop Science.
Williams and his co-authors used multiple approaches to understand the effects of planting density on root lodging in sweet corn.
When corn is flattened in the process of root lodging, it can, depending on the growth stage, right itself through the plant's natural inclination to grow toward the light. As corn grows back upward from its repose, the base of the stem often carries a curved reminder of its lodging legacy, known as a gooseneck.
Williams and his team found most plants recovered to a near vertical position, with a bit of goosenecking, within a few days of an artificial lodging event. They also measured yield metrics and found to statistical difference in sweet corn yield between lodged and non-lodged plants.
But when sweet corn density increased from the current standard to the economic optimum density, typically a few thousand more plants per acre, there was absolutely no difference in the severity of lodging.
"What excited me about this work is that we combined an experiment where we created lodging artificially and looked at the response, and then we also tapped into this network of naturally occurring events. Together, they told a pretty convincing story," Williams said.
"Simply put, root lodging potential should not keep us from using plant density tolerant hybrids and growing them at their correct density. I mean, there's always the possibility that root lodging could occur, but it's not going to be due to planting a few more plants."