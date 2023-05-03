MENDON, Ill. — What Tylere Hustead and Tammy Pilkington teach at Unity High School might seem very different, but their English and business classes share a common thread with a focus on career readiness.
The two educators, along with Emily Mason at Central High School and Adam Weiman at Quincy Junior High School, were recognized Tuesday morning by the Adams County Career Guidance Team.
The team acknowledged “teachers who are finding ways to bring career awareness into their curriculum in unique ways,” said Gena Finley, who chairs the team and serves as program coordinator for Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center. “A lot of what teachers do is career-focused anyway, but these went above and beyond.”
Hustead does a career unit, complete with a research project, compiling a resume and writing a cover letter. This year she added a career panel, with community members coming in to talk with seniors in her class and throughout the school.
“The seniors are really getting ready to go into the real world. I want them to know that there are so many different career paths for them to go into,” she said. “I just want their minds to be open to what our community has to offer but also some of the other options.”
Senior Dennis Boccardi already was learning toward a career as a mechanical engineer. With the project for Hustead’s class, “it was nice having someone else there to encourage that exploration and guide me in the right direction,” he said. “Afterwards I was even more sure that was what I wanted to do.”
Pilkington’s classes all focus on career readiness.
“One big thing we did this year was create our own Lotus store,” she said. “The kids marketed Lotus drinks to other students. They sold them, did all the balance sheets, the accounting part of it as well as the marketing aspect.”
Some of her students now are designing food trucks, with writing a business plan for the truck as part of the final exam, while others are doing mock interviews to gain more skills to use in the workforce.
Mason’s special education students take field trips to local businesses to learn life skills, Finley said, and Weiman’s students do presentations on ag-related careers that capture their interest.
The team reviewed some 45 nominations this year. Winners get a prize basket valued at a minimum of $150.
“We want to make sure that our students know about the many different careers available to them right here in the area,” Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore said. “Certainly these teachers are doing their part to just open the eyes of the students so hopefully they can stay here and find a life-fulfilling career.”
Team members work to encourage and foster awareness of careers, educate youth and job seekers about area career opportunities and build connections between families and local employers.
GREDF, John Wood Community College, Quincy University, United Way of Adams County, West Central Region and Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois sponsor the career guidance team.
