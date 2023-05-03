Celebrating Teachers

Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore, center, talks with Unity High School teacher Tammy Pilkington on Tuesday as the Adams County Career Guidance Team honors Pilkington for her classroom focus on career readiness. Four area teachers — two from Unity, one from Central High School and one from Quincy Junior High School — were recognized. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

MENDON, Ill. — What Tylere Hustead and Tammy Pilkington teach at Unity High School might seem very different, but their English and business classes share a common thread with a focus on career readiness.

The two educators, along with Emily Mason at Central High School and Adam Weiman at Quincy Junior High School, were recognized Tuesday morning by the Adams County Career Guidance Team.

