Telling the 'community's story' highlighted at GREDF annual meeting

QUINCY — Telling the community's story to potential businesses and new residents was highlighted by speakers at the Great River Economic Development Foundation's annual meeting.
GREDF President Kyle Moore said the Quincy's Calling marketing campaign has brought 142 families to Quincy since August 2021.
"Our area should be proud of the Quincy's Calling campaign, as there are few communities who have developed a talent attraction program with such measurable results," Moore said at the annual meeting held at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. "We're not just tracking who is moving into our community, bur we're also having conversations with those families on what led them here, what challenges that had to get here, and this year, we're also having conversations with families who have left the area so we can get to the why"
The campaign provides up to a $5,000 rebate on residential property taxes or up to a $3,500 rebate on rent after one year in the city of Quincy. Money was made available to the program through the city of Quincy's food and beverage tax.
The featured speaker, Dan Seals, CEO of Intersect Illinois, the public-private partnership that focuses on business attraction in Illinois, said he was encouraged by the local initiatives.
"When I see Quincy's Calling, when I hear some of the examples with (TriMark Corp.'s new Quincy facility), I can't encourage you enough to keep doing that," Seals said. "You've got to tell your story. If you don't someone else is going to tell it for you, and, they're never going to tell it as well as you."
Moore also highlighted numerous other incentives and programs available to businesses to help hire and retain workers, and encouraged members to see GREDF staff for assistance.
"There are many programs from the federal to local levels for you to tap into," he said. "We all know that college debt repayment is a hot topic nationwide. Did you know there is a federal program available to employees to make tax exempt loan repayment contribution their employees for up to $5,250.
Though touting accomplishments in the region, officials remarked on the need for housing in the community.
"At the time of this writing there are 595 open jobs in Adams County, which pay more than $37,000 per year, while at the same time, there are only 149 houses on the market. That by its definition is a housing shortage."
GREDF along with the city of Quincy and Adams County partnered for a housing study to forecast needs over a 10 year-period. After completion, plans call to develop a tangible incentive program to lead to the development of more affordable housing.
County Board Chairman Kent Snider said the county set aside $1 million to use for a future housing program, with the hopes of receiving an additional $1 million from a state grant.
"We'll come up with a good program to help with our housing," Snider said.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said Quincy is short in every housing category, as the region works to attract skilled workers to the community.
"I'm interested in seeing more rental units improved and built as well as developing more condos and townhouses," Troup said. "Quincy has several sites available for infill development — sites that have utilities in place, including streets, water, sewers, sidewalks, electric and fiber."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.