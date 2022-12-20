Telling the 'community's story' highlighted at GREDF annual meeting

Dan Seals, CEO of Intersect Illinois, offers comments Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Great River Economic Development Foundation annual meeting. Seals encouraged the community to tell its story when working to attract business. 

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — Telling the community's story to potential businesses and new residents was highlighted by speakers at the Great River Economic Development Foundation's annual meeting.

GREDF President Kyle Moore said the Quincy's Calling marketing campaign has brought 142 families to Quincy since August 2021.

