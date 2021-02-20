QUINCY — Starting on Saturday, the way you make local phone calls will face a mandatory change as central Illinois takes the final step to expand available phone numbers in the area.
In October 2019, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a new area code in what’s called an all-service overlay for the area covered by the 217 area code. A new area code (447) will be introduced in March that covers the same area. This includes the central part of the state, from Quincy to Danville with Springfield right in the middle. A lot of central Illinois’s population centers fall into this service area — Champaign, Decatur, Urbana, and Jacksonville, for example.
To prepare for that change, anyone making a phone call in the 217/447 service area will be required to dial the full 10-digit number starting on Saturday, as opposed to the current seven-digit dialing. The 10-digit dialing was put in place in August 2020 as a way for people to get used to dialing that way, but starting Saturday it will be required for calls to go through.
The 217 area code was one of the very first area codes ever created when AT&T rolled out a national area code plan of 86 area codes in 1947. Since then, the only substantial change that’s been made was when a section of the area and a part of the 815 service area were carved out to create the 309 service area near Peoria in 1957.
In that time, the population has kept growing, and the number of telephones — landline and cellphone — has increased substantially. This led the Illinois Commerce Commission to declare the 217 area code as “exhausted” of available numbers. The creation of the new area code overlay will take effect at the end of March, adding a whole new set of available numbers for residential and commercial use in central Illinois.
Bridgette Northern is the marketing director for Adams Telephone Co-op. She said Adams has been working to educate the public about what this change means, and what it doesn’t mean, for area residents.
“We’ve been stressing that this new area code overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code or phone number,” Northern said. “But it does require customer to use the new 10-digit dialing procedure to complete calls.”
For more than a decade, cellphones have outnumbered landlines in the US. Since cellphones typically require 10-digit dialing, the new change may not affect a lot of residents. But anyone that still used land-lines, including businesses, to make local calls will have to make a change. This will include reprogramming such things as automatic phone systems, faxes, auto-dialers, and call forwarding systems.
“We are finding that many business customers need assistance updating their equipment to comply with the new dialing procedures,” Northern said. “If any business needs assistance updating systems, they cam give our office a call.”
Some of the questions Northern and Adams have been working to answer are what this does not mean for customers. Along with emphasizing that customers will not need to change their numbers, the new dialing requirements will not hit your phone bill.
“The price of a call won’t change,” she said. “A local call is still a local call, you just need to dial ten digits now.”
Emergency calling will also not be affected. Emergency, 911, calls won’t see any change or need any additional numbers to be dialed.
Northern said Adams hasn’t seen any problems as they get ready for the addition of the new overlay.
“We’ve had no issues from Adams’ perspective on the new area code overlay coming to our area,” she said.
New numbers using the 447 area code are scheduled to start rolling out into use on March 27. The 10-digit dialing is required a month earlier to make sure customers are used to the new procedure before then.
For businesses that may need assistance with programming systems, Adams is available at 217-214-3423, or contact your phone service provider for assistance.