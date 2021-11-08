QUINCY — The District announced two hires Monday.
The downtown Quincy organization named Emily Lombardi as director of economic development and Jeremy Ledford as director of programming and marketing.
The move comes as Executive Director Bruce Guthrie completes his last week with the organization. Guthrie will start as president and CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 15.
Lombardi comes to Quincy from Milwaukee, Wis., where she previously worked in sales in the utility industry. She has a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
“I am grateful for the trust of the District Board of Directors," Lombardi said in a statement. "The residents of Quincy have been so welcoming, and I am honored to be able to steer downtown revitalization efforts of this great city.”
A Hannibal, Mo., native, Ledford previously worked in local small business, as well as WGEM and KHQA in Quincy. He has an Associate of Arts in journalism from Moberly Area Community College and a Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State University.
“I think a lot of great things are in store for Quincy and the District both short and long term,” Ledford said in the release. “I am confident of a bright and optimistic 2022 on the horizon to continue to propel Quincy’s downtown area into one of prosperity and growth."
