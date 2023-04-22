QUINCY — A visitor made its way out of the History Museum on the Square on Friday morning thanks to some determination — and a little push and pull.
Knapheide Manufacturing, Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and Peters Body Shop staff joined forces to ease a vintage Knapheide wagon out of the museum and onto a trailer for a trip back into storage at the company’s facility in West Quincy, Mo.
Preparations included clearing a path in the museum, removing a door and the central post from the museum’s entrance and closing lanes of Fourth and Maine streets to traffic.
“It came in with not much clearance on both sides. They were able to maneuver it around, and into the exhibit area,” HSQAC museum coordinator and board member Lynn Snyder said.
Reversing the process, with some stops and starts to work around a corner in the building, shifted the wagon in a matter of minutes onto a flatbed truck provided by Peters.
“This is no simple project,” HSQAC President Jack Freiburg said as he watched the move.
“It went pretty smooth. We had to remove the door. That was the only hiccup,” said Will Butts, senior maintenance clerk with Knapheide who coordinated moving the wagon that’s around 150 years old.
The wagon, made by the company marking its 175th anniversary this year, has been on display since April 2021 as a key piece in the museum’s Golden Age of Quincy exhibit.
Along with a standing cutout of company founder Herman Heinrich Knapheide, “it’s an eyecatcher when you come in, and it’s also so emblematic of that time, the late 1800s and early 1900s when Quincy was flourishing as a manufacturing town on the banks of the Mississippi,” Snyder said.
“It really has been a conversation starter,” she said. “That’s such a goal of museum exhibition. You want something that starts people thinking, to begin to reminiscence.”
The careful step-by-step moving process ensured the safety of the wagon.
“Just shoving it around is the hardest part,” Butts said.
Jim Rubottom, Knapheide’s vice president of human resources, said a vintage Knapheide wagon will be featured in this year’s Dogwood Parade as part of the company’s anniversary celebration.
“The important part is just the history. It’s amazing to realize Knapheide has been continuously owned and managed by the family. We talk about floods, fires, depressions, recessions that Knapheide survived to get to where they’re at,” Rubottom said.
“We’re very proud of who we are and what we’ve done,” he said. “Now we’re into electric vehicles – things never imagined in 1848 for sure, let alone a few years ago. One thing about Knapheide is they’ve adapted to change and significant change.”
