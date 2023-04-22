Wagon

Knapheide senior maintenance clerk Will Butts, right, coordinated the process to move a vintage Knapheide wagon out of the History Museum on the Square and onto a waiting flatbed truck. The wagon, built some 150 years ago, had been featured in the museums' Golden Age of Quincy exhibit. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — A visitor made its way out of the History Museum on the Square on Friday morning thanks to some determination — and a little push and pull.

Knapheide Manufacturing, Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and Peters Body Shop staff joined forces to ease a vintage Knapheide wagon out of the museum and onto a trailer for a trip back into storage at the company’s facility in West Quincy, Mo.

