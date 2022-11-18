QUINCY — Three businesses in the Quincy region were awarded Torch Awards from the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois.
"BBB Torch Awards recognize companies committed to exceptional service and high ethics," said Don O'Brien, BBB Quincy regional director. "These organization have truly joined BBB's mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way. They are role models for other businesses in the community."
Winners were recognized during ceremonies at their offices coordinated by BBB and WGEM-TV, which is airing the awards presentations through public service announcements shown on its various networks.
• Legacy Martial Arts, which offers martial arts training to children and adults from two dojo locations in Quincy and Hannibal, Mo. “We take pride in creating an environment for individuals to achieve, develop and succeed in their personal goals,” said Robert Bentley, owner and chief instructor.
• Smith Brothers Powersports, a family-owned motorcycle dealership that has operated in Quincy for more than 30 years. “Even when it is challenging, we strive to do what is right first,” said general manager Andrew Smith.
• Twaddle Plumbing, a residential and commercial plumbing contractor based in Payson. “We pride ourselves on being a hometown business that people in the region can trust,” owner Clint Twaddle says.
