QUINCY — Cory and Erica Shupe hoped to open their new restaurant this spring, but COVID-19 made them temporarily pause.
The couple who own and operate Thyme Square Bakery and Cafe in downtown Quincy opened the Thyme Station Sandwich Bar last week after setting the multiple opening dates.
“We’re just trying to make the best of it,” Cory said. “That’s all you can do. Everybody is kind of in the same boat.”
“We were originally supposed to open April 7, but obviously that didn’t work out,” Erica said with a laugh. “We had a couple other opening dates sprinkled throughout, but with the pandemic, you don’t know where we are going to be.”
Thyme Station, located in the Crossing’s 48th Street campus, 150 S. 48th, takes the farm-to-table model of Thyme Square downtown to a quick-service approach allowing customers to grab breakfast or lunch.
“We still do the same thing in terms of cooking and the food that we use, but the service style is a little different,” Cory said.
Though they didn’t market the opening heavy, a steady stream of customers stopped by last week.
“We noticed every day just a few more people and a few more people,” Erica said. “The word is starting to get out, and people are starting to know that we are here.”
When the couple opened Thyme Square in 2010, the goal was to bring the farm-to-table concept to Quincy. The success at the corner of Fifth and Hampshire eventually led to a larger Thyme Square at 615 Hampshire in 2016.
“We definitely follow the slow-food movement but wanted to offer it in a faster-paced setting,” Erica said.
The Thyme Station menu features a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, bakery items, soups and salads.
“We had a lot of fun with the menu, doing some of our popular dishes at Thyme Square and doing them as a sandwich,” Erica said. “We have a few new menu items that are a play on some of those items from Thyme Square but making them a little more portable and a little bit more convenient.”
Thyme Station also offers gluten-free bread as an option, which has been a request from customers at Thyme Square.
Though the Shupes had considered an east Quincy location for some time, they were approached last year by the Crossing about opening a restaurant as its building was being renovated into a community center.
“They approached us because with our hours and our business model, they felt that it aligned with what they wanted,” Erica said. “It wasn’t something that we were thinking of doing right away. It was always a maybe in the future, but they came and brought a pretty good partnership.”
An east Quincy location also has been a request by many customers.
“We’ve heard from a lot of people that they’re only able to visit Thyme Square on the weekends because we’re downtown, so it was always our goal to open up something up on this end,” Erica said. “We’re excited to have Blessing across the street. A lot of our guests who come to Thyme Square live on this end of town. We’ve already seen a few of them.”
The pandemic has caused the couple to make some adjustments to Thyme Station to keep their customers and staff safe, specifically a plan for a chef’s buffet on Sundays.
“With the pandemic, that was something we didn’t feel would be the best thing for the community,” Erica said. “But it worked out well, because now we’re able to use the space that we were going to use for the buffet to be able to socially distance the table.”
Thyme Station is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with breakfast offered from 7 to 11 a.m. A full menu is available at thymestation.net. Online ordering is available, and it partnered with delivery services.