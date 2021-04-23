QUINCY — TI-Trust, Inc., a fiduciary services firm based in Quincy, will bring operations to downtown Quincy.
The firm will be moving into the former Kirlin Corporate offices at 532 Maine starting June 1.
“This expanded location in Quincy will assist us in our growing fiduciary services for employee benefit plans,” said TI-Trust CEO Brian Ippensen. “This space offers proximity to our professional colleagues and offers our employees the ability to walk to lunch, grab a cup of coffee or quickly shop at any local businesses.”
The former Kiflins building was bought in December 2020 by 532 Maine, LLC, partners Will Duryea, Mark Baumann and Scott Lowenberg.
“Downtown Quincy is certainly the place to be,” Duryea said. “There is no further proof of that than TI-Trust’s commitment to the downtown and Quincy in general. They will be joining a growing number of professional businesses on the 500 block of Maine street which is quickly becoming the financial center of the city.”
With more than $12 billion in assets under management, TI-Trust services clients nationwide, with offices in Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia.