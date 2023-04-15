Warmer temperatures might motivate you to do some spring cleaning around the house this month — but you may not know that April is also Digital Spring-Cleaning Month. Taking a few minutes this month to keep your devices clean, organized and free of unnecessary data can help keep you safe from viruses, spyware and identity theft.

BBB ScamTracker received over 1,000 tech support scam reports last year. In many of these reports, consumers allowed scammers posing as common tech support companies to access their computer for repairs. The scammers then installed spyware or malware, compromising the consumers’ financial information or other personal data, or claimed they needed money for more repairs.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

