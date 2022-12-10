For many Americans, giving to charities is almost as important during the holidays as celebrating with family. As a result, mailboxes often are stuffed with charitable solicitations as well as catalogs and shopping circulars this time of year. Whether you celebrate or not, giving before Jan. 1 means your gifts can be deductible on your 2022 tax return.

While many well-run, legitimate charities are helping the community, others fail to live up to their promises to assist those in need. Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued warnings about several charities that devoted more money to raising funds than helping others and, in some cases, weren’t willing to reveal how their funds were spent or the amount of assistance they offered. BBB Scam Tracker received more than 700 reports of charity scams over the last three years.

