Peak real estate season is in full swing, and home inspectors are in high demand. An inspection is a critical step in buying a home. Home inspectors can uncover structural or mechanical issues that buyers need to discuss with the seller.

However, finding a good home inspector can be intimidating. Licensing and certification requirements for home inspectors vary – meaning there’s more pressure on the homebuyer to research carefully and choose their inspector wisely.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

