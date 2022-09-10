When leaves begin to fall and garden plants go to seed, homeowners may consider hiring a lawn or landscape firm to clean up yards before winter. Better Business Bureau advises homeowners to check companies out carefully before hiring them, and ask for a contract that says what will be done and when.

Some yard maintenance companies or chimney sweeps send out mailers offering deals that seem almost too good to be true. Other service providers may knock on doors, offering to clean up debris on the spot. In either case, it’s a good idea to do your research before you hire anyone. The low-cost deal could require you to sign a long-term, more costly contract — or the company may do a poor job that doesn’t meet your expectations.

Don O’Brien is the regional director of the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

