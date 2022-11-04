No one enjoys taking things back to stores or sending products back to online retailers, and doing so after the holidays can be especially onerous. Knowing store policies and planning ahead can reduce the stress of returning gifts. You’ll help yourself and gift recipients if you find out how a store handles returns before you buy. It’s always better to ask about the policy than to find out you made the wrong assumption.

Some retailers have expanded their return options, particularly ahead of the holidays. Walmart recently announced it will allow members of its Walmart+ service in some areas to schedule home pickups of returns. Kohl’s announced coupon incentives earlier this year for Amazon returns completed in their stores.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

