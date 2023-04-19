QUINCY — Ava Kenady’s “aha” moment came when she combined an interest in household cleaners without harsh chemicals with the need to develop a business for the Adams County Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, or CEO, class.
Kenady Kleaning sells a gentle, effective all-purpose cleanser in two scents and a floor wash.
“I’ve sold to a few teachers of mine, family members, some outside people. So far everybody liked it, and it works, which I already knew would happen, but it’s great to get the feedback,” said Kenady, a senior at Quincy Notre Dame High School.
She’s hoping for more of the same Sunday at the end-of-year trade show for the CEO Class of 2023. The open house event takes place 3 to 5 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, with students showcasing personal businesses launched during the year-long entrepreneurship program.
“We’d love to have many people in the community come by to show support for the students, who have worked hard, and to find unique products and services (they) might be interested in purchasing,” class facilitator Roger Leenerts said. “What better way to shop local.”
Carter Kasparie hopes to find a few more customers for Kasparie Lawns, his business specializing in mowing small residential yards. The Unity High School senior has mowed for other people for several years and turned that interest into a growing business.
Kasparie said the trade show offers people a chance to see what his generation has to offer.
“Some people have said they’re a little scared of our generation and our work ethic. There’s 16 of us in the class. Come out and see 16 different business ideas in our generation,” he said.
Adams County CEO, a program developed by the Midland Institute for high school seniors, is designed to provide an overview of business development and processes.
The local business community partners with Adams County high schools to create project-based experiences for students by providing funding, expertise, meeting space, business tours and one-on-one mentoring.
Kenady saw the class as a way to explore possibilities for her future, while Kasparie wanted to get “an inside look” at area businesses.
“You know the businesses, but you don’t really know what goes on inside of them,” he said. “This gives that opportunity to go inside businesses and see what they do firsthand.”
The students develop a class business, then launch individual businesses.
“You learn how much work goes into a personal business, just things you wouldn’t think about when you’re a part of a business. Being a part of one versus being an owner are two different things,” Kenady said.
“The class business helped me realize that I have to work with different people. Not everybody has the same mindset or the same work ethic,” Kasparie said, and his own business “taught me you have to learn how to tell people no. You’ve got to know your schedule and know what you’re capable of.”
Adams County CEO grew out of the Quincy Next Strategic Plan and its initiative to expand entrepreneurship and new economy skills training. The program provides an opportunity to help retain young people because in addition to teaching entrepreneurship skills, it highlights opportunities right here by connecting students with local businesses and mentors.
More information about the Adams County CEO program and this year’s trade show is available online at AdamsCountyCEO.com.
CEO programs across West-Central Illinois also plan end-of-year trade shows to highlight student businesses.
Dates and locations include:
• Brown-Schuyler County CEO – 2 to 5 p.m. April 30 at the Crossing Camp, 15770 Schuck Lane, Rushville.
• Hancock County CEO – 4 to 6 p.m. May 2 at Lake Hill Winery, 1822 E. County Road 1540, Carthage.
• Pike County CEO – noon to 2 p.m. April 27 at the John Wood Community College Southeast Education Center in Pittsfield.
