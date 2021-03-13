What if, in the next five to 10 years, milk and meat available in developing countries could double or triple to prevent hunger-related deaths and nutritional deficiencies without converting more land to cattle production?
Researchers leading the University of Illinois-Chessie Creek Farm Tropical-Adapted Cattle Project already have successfully bred animals that thrive in hot climates and produce 10 times the milk of indigenous breeds.
Getting to this point took some luck, a great deal of effort and a multi-million investment, but the plan is to give elite tropical-adapted embryos away to developing countries as part of a commitment by the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at Illinois to help feed the world by 2050.
"In many parts of the world, owning cattle means progressing out of poverty. The more cattle people have, the greater their wealth. But more cattle can impact wildlife populations, which can be important for the environment and tourism. So we thought let's provide the milk production of 10 cows in one," said Matthew Wheeler, project leader and professor in the Department of Animal Sciences, part of the College of ACES.
U.S.-bred Girolando cattle bring together traits of Gyr cattle indigenous to the tropics and Holsteins, the highest-producing dairy breed in the world.
Wheeler is in discussions with governments, universities and non-governmental organizations in Latin America, Africa and Asia to plan distribution of embryos in the next year or two.
Importantly, the team will continue to support operations on the ground after embryos are delivered, providing the know-how to transfer the embryos into indigenous cattle and follow-up expertise through calving and lactation. They'll also assist with nutrition, animal management, future breeding and genetic selection to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of the herds.
Now that the team has worked out the process to develop Girolandos on U.S. soil, Wheeler said it should be fairly straightforward to improve other traits for beef production in tropical hybrids. In the future, with continued support, the project could expand to other animal production systems, including swine, sheep and goats.
"Ultimately, we're confident this work will result in greater food and income security where it's needed most," Wheeler said.
Starter feed
With the goal of increasing not just body weight but also lean tissue gain, a University of Illinois study finds enhanced milk replacer with high crude-protein dry starter feed is the winning combination.
"Calves fed more protein with the starter had less fat in their body weight gain, and more protein was devoted to the development of the gastrointestinal system, compared with the lower starter protein," said James Drackley, a professor in the Department of Animal Sciences and study co-author.
"Our results say producers who are feeding calves a more aggressive amount of milk for greater rates of gain should be feeding a higher protein starter along with that."
Producers typically feed milk replacer along with a grain-based starter feed to spur development of the rumen ahead of forage consumption. Yet the Journal of Dairy Science study is the first to specifically examine body composition changes, versus simple body weight, in response to milk replacer and high-protein starter feed.
"If producers aren't providing enough protein in the starter as the calves go through the weaning process, they might be limiting development of the gastrointestinal system, which is needed to provide nutrients for the rest of the body," Drackley said.
"The low rate of milk replacer has been fairly standard, historically. It's designed to provide the maintenance needs and a small rate of growth, and to encourage calves to consume the dry feed at an earlier age," he said. "But research has supported the use of higher rates, so we're trying to shift the industry towards rates of milk feeding we think are more appropriate. Now we have good reason to point producers to high-protein starter as well."