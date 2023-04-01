Food Costs

USDA estimates food price inflation could increase another 8% this year after racing to its highest level last year (9.9%) since 1979. Grocery purchases, or food at home, could experience the highest inflation this year.

WASHINGTON — Food costs will continue to eat away at consumers’ pocketbooks this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates food price inflation could increase another 8% this year after racing to its highest level last year (9.9%) since 1979.

