COLCHESTER, Ill. — An investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will bring high-speed internet to rural Hancock County.
An $18 million grant to McDonough Telephone Cooperative, announced Thursday, will deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network connecting 1,583 people, 274 farms and 41 businesses to high-speed internet in Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren counties.
Rachel Kerns, the cooperative’s director of marketing and public relations, said the bulk of the grant will go to expanding service across Hancock County.
“These customers can finally look forward to having a reliable internet connection at their home that’s supplied by a local provider that cares about their community and gives back to their community and provides a reliable service that’s scalable for future needs,” Kerns said.
“A lot of these customers in rural areas don’t have access to a reliable internet provider, and if they have an internet provider available in the area, it’s usually on a copper connection,” she said. “Putting in a fully fiber network is going to completely change the way they’re able to connect.”
USDA announced $63 million in grants to Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Mississippi in the third funding round of the ReConnect Program, which already has invested $3.2 billion to bring high-speed internet access to people in rural communities across the country.
Officials of the Colchester-based cooperative met with USDA Thursday afternoon for additional information on the grant and plan to bring together USDA representatives, elected officials and county residents next week to celebrate the two years of work that led to the grant.
“This is going to be a large piece of the puzzle,” said Sam Harnack, executive director of Hancock County Economic Development and Hancock County Team Lead for Project Broadband Breakthrough working to improve the county’s internet service.
“Our vision is fast, reliable internet for all of Hancock County. This gets us one step closer to that,” she said. “I couldn’t be more excited for McDonough Telephone Cooperative and Hancock County as a whole.”
MTC already built fiber service in Carthage, Elvaston, Hamilton and Warsaw, and Kerns expects the five-year ReConnect build process to begin in 2024.
“This ReConnect grant is going to fill in quite a bit of the gaps in the very rural parts of Hancock County and connect the existing network we have,” Kerns said. “We have a lot of interest in rural Hancock County. This should help us connect quite a few of those customers.”
To be eligible for ReConnect funding, an applicant must serve an area that lacks access to service at speeds of 100 megabits per second (download) and 20 Mbps (upload) and commit to building facilities capable of providing service with speeds of 100 Mbps (download and upload) to every location in its proposed service area.
The proposed service area “reaches an extensive part of the county, but it doesn’t reach everywhere,” Kerns said.
Residents and businesses in the proposed service area can register their interest in the service online at mtc.crowdfiber.com to get updates on the project’s progress.
The Illinois Soybean Association’s Project Broadband Breakthrough will help teams in five selected counties, including Hancock, work together over 14 weeks to develop grant applications for state and federal broadband funding through a process led by the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society.
“When someone’s awarded a grant, it might make things happen a little faster for more of the county,” Harnack said.
The team started its work in late January with a first step to survey farmers, rural residents and rural businesses and speed test their current internet service.
“My whole team said it’s important every household, every business, every organization and, very important, every farm where it’s needed has fast, reliable internet, has access to something that will help,” Harnack said.
“We have such a large and important ag community here. We need to make sure, especially as technology advances for the ag community, that they have the means to access data, to send data, the more the better. It’s only going to help us all get further together.”
