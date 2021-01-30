STAFF REPORT
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Pike-Scott Farm Bureau will partner with CliftonLarsonAllen to present a virtual farm economics seminar at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
The program, focused on tax and finance issues affecting farms, will be held via Zoom.
The presentation will cover PPP loans, 2020 farm tax considerations and a discussion of the Biden administration tax plan with ample time for questions.
Reservations are limited and required. Participants must provide an email address and phone number to register.
Reservations are available by contacting the Pike Scott Farm Bureau at 217-285-2233 or office@pikescottfb.org.