QUINCY — After nine years at The Herald-Whig, Publisher Ron Wallace has stepped down effective Friday.
“After 45 years in the newspaper industry, I’ve decided now is a good time to take a step back,” Wallace said. “My time with The Herald-Whig has been rewarding, and I’ve enjoyed working with everyone involved over the years.”
Wallace joined The Herald-Whig in 2013 as the general manager, as well as the vice president of newspapers of Quincy Newspapers, Inc., later Quincy Media, Inc.
“I want to thank Ralph Oakley for bringing me on board,” Wallace said. “It’s been my privilege to work here.”
Wallace became publisher of The Herald-Whig in 2018.
He assumed the publisher role of the Hannibal Courier-Post in 2019 after QMI purchased the paper from GateHouse Media. He also served as publisher of the Kirksville Daily Express since 2021.
Jim Holland, president of Phillips Media Group, parent company of The Herald-Whig, thanked Wallace for his service.
“Ron was instrumental in getting The Herald-Whig and The Courier-Post in the Phillips Media fold,” Holland said. “He knows the vital role newspapers serve in their communities.”
Wallace served on the board of directors of the United Way of Adams County, and is a member of the Rotary Club of Quincy, the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I am grateful to all the people I have met in the community,” Wallace said. “It’s rare to find a community in the country where people immediately step up when a need is identified.”
Before joining The Herald-Whig, Wallace was publisher of The Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg, Fla. He also was a group publisher in Michigan and had experience as a corporate vice president of sales, advertising/marketing director, as well as circulation and newsroom experience.
Wallace is a past president of the Illinois Press Association Board and currently serves on the board as well as the Illinois Press Foundation Board.
A native of Texas, Wallace attended Texas A&M University. He and his wife, Pat, live in Quincy.
A search for a publisher has started.
In the interim, Holland will serve as publisher for The Herald-Whig, The Courier-Post and the Daily Express.
