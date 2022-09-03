With COVID-19’s impact on daily life greatly diminished, student loan borrowers whose repayments were paused due to COVID-19 may be considering their options for resuming payments on this life-altering debt. This may lead some borrowers to look into debt consolidation — but it’s important to research these options carefully and not give in to the temptation to seek a quick fix that could turn out to be a scam.

After recent action by the Biden administration, federal student loan payments remain paused interest-free through Dec. 31, 2022. In addition, borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year are eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness, with borrowers who also received Pell Grants able to receive up to $20,000 in forgiveness. Consumers should be on guard against scammers taking advantage of the news by offering phony means of claiming loan forgiveness.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

