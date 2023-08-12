If you’re a music lover, you may find yourself looking for last-minute deals on late summer festivals or tickets to a sold-out show. However, junk fees, resale pricing for high-demand shows and unscrupulous sellers can all make ticket prices skyrocket.

You should also keep an eye out for counterfeit tickets. You’re more likely to run into scams when you buy resale tickets from people outside the venue, on the street, or through online auctions, classified ads or social media. Scammers may also impersonate the websites, emails or phone numbers of well-known ticket vendors.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

