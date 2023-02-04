It may be the dead of winter, but there are exciting times ahead for fans of regional sports teams. Maybe you want to usher in a new St. Louis Cardinals season with a jersey. The St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL are back. And don’t forget the region’s newest Major League Soccer team, STL City. Some BattleHawks or City gear would be perfect for the St. Louis sports fan.

Wouldn’t it be frustrating if you spent some of your hard-earned cash on some new gear for your favorite team only to have it turn out to be some cheap knockoff? Even worse, what if you never receive the item?

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.