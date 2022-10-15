With the election coming up in a few weeks, Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers to several scams that play off the nonstop election hype dominating the airwaves, news and social media.

In some cases, scammers may think consumers who feel strongly about the election may be willing to part with sensitive personal information, which can open you up to the risk of fraudulent charges and even future identity theft. The prevalence of mass texts and robocalls from political campaigns means consumers are being bombarded with messages that may leave them vulnerable. For that reason, consumers should be aware that a call, text or email asking for their opinion may be the lead-in for fraud.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

