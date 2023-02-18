Believe it or not, you can’t believe everything you read on Facebook. That’s particularly true when it comes to a new phishing scam that has recently popped up in various groups throughout the St. Louis region.

The ruse starts with a gut-wrenching post about an injured or lost pet or possibly a missing person placed on a local group page. You want to help, so you share the post on your own profile, hoping that maybe by getting the word out that you’ll help those in need.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.