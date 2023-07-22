Vacation rentals are popular among travelers who want to have the comforts of home, like a kitchen or laundry machine, while on vacation. But some consumers who book vacation rentals find themselves victims of a bait-and-switch scam, where the scammer lists a vacation rental under an incorrect address.

Some rental owners do this to skirt local regulations on short-term rentals, and will usually send the consumer a follow-up message to give them the real address. However, others create fake listings for rentals that aren’t as pictured or don’t exist at all to cheat consumers out of their money.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

