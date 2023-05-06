Timeshares and vacation clubs can be known for their high-pressure sales. With the sun out and their guard down, vacationers can quickly find themselves on the hook for a lifelong commitment. And while they’re easy to get into, these contracts are often difficult to escape.

Some predatory companies and scammers are taking advantage of consumers looking for deals on travel, according to customer complaints, reviews and other data from a new BBB study.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or (217) 209-3972

