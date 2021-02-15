URBANA, Ill. — Ways to prevent common injuries and illness during spring planting season will be featured this week in a free online webinar sponsored by University of Illinois Extension and AgrAbility.
Preparing for a Safe Planting Season will be offered noon to 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Illinois Extension specialist Josie Rudolphi and Salah Issa from the College of Agricultural and Biological Engineering will provide practical tips and seasonal reminders appropriate for large- and small-scale producers and farm families.
Registration is available online at go.illinois.edu/AgrSafePlanting.
Those who cannot attend live still can sign up to get access to the recorded webinar.