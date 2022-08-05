With school about to start, now is a great time to consider what tutoring needs your child might have during the year ahead, whether it’s catching up in a subject area or preparing for a standardized test.

“Your child’s academic needs are paramount, but many different options can meet those needs,” said Don O’Brien, Better Business Bureau Quincy regional director. “Consumers should think about many factors before hiring a tutor.”

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.