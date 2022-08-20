Whether you’re getting ready to sell a house, move or just want to make more room where you live, a garage sale can be a good way to get rid of unwanted items while realizing some cash.

Start by attacking one closet or room at a time. If you decide to do it all it once, you’re likely to become discouraged before you’ve even made a dent. If possible, enlist other family members to help. You can even make it attractive by offering family members a reward, such as a pizza dinner, for sorting through their room or closet.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

