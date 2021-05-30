When feed prices go up, swine producers usually see profits go down, but not in 2021.
University of Missouri Extension swine nutritionist Marcia Shannon said this gives producers an opportunity to look at feeding to heavier weights despite higher feed costs.
Higher market weights result in dramatic net gains per pig under current grain and market conditions, despite higher feed inefficiencies.
Today's average pig market weights exceed 280 pounds. Driven by packer demand, pig market weights continue to rise.
"Pork producers still can afford to feed $6 per bushel corn to heavier finish weights and make a net profit from feeding," Shannon said.
With current corn prices above $5 per bushel, pigs with a live market hog price of $60 per hundredweight still make money. Every 25-cent-per-bushel increase in corn prices drops profits by 11 to 96 cents, depending on the final market weight.
As conditions change, producers might want to set a price signal on feed costs and market prices to know when to begin selling based on their own operations.
In any market, Shannon recommends that producers fine-tune diets and focus on proper feed adjustments, feeder maintenance, grinding efficiency, diet formulations and feed quality.
Cicadas are coming
Periodical cicadas are coming in 2021, but probably not to Missouri.
University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Tamra Reall says Missourians may see some straggler cicadas from other states but not the massive swarms of noisy insects that more eastern states will see. The next brood to emerge in Missouri will not appear until 2023.
Periodical cicadas, as opposed to their larger annual counterparts, emerge every 13 or 17 years in late May or early July.
The heavy-bodied insects feature large, red compound eyes and membranous wings. Adults are an inch long and have a 3-inch wingspan.
While some find them annoying, Reall said periodical cicadas are mostly harmless.
They might damage young trees when the female deposits her eggs into small stems. Prevent this by covering with cheesecloth or mosquito netting. Generally, healthy trees will do fine without chemical treatment, Reall said.
Before they emerge, periodical cicadas may build earthen chimneys or towers that extend 2 to 4 inches above the soil surface. Soon after they emerge, the males make their shrill, rhythmic mating call from dawn to evening. The volume increases as the temperature rises.
Though sometimes confused with locusts, which are a type of grasshopper, periodical cicadas are more closely related to leafhoppers and aphids. They emerge in such large numbers that predators cannot eat all of them.
More information is available in "Periodical Cicadas in Missouri," available online at extension.missouri.edu/g7259.