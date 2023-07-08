QUINCY — Stepping into Winking’s Market is like stepping back into time.
Not only can you tell the store has the same historic feel from when it first opened, but when you walk in you’re greeted with a smile and often the employees know the customer’s name.
Owner Frank Winking said that’s just how it goes because customers are the reason the business has stayed open for 75 years.
“We have a loyal customer base, some people are in here every single day,” Winking said.
Winking’s Market celebrated 75 years in business on Sunday. Frank’s father and his aunt took over the business on July 2, 1948.
At just 23-years-old Richard “Dick” Winking, who was just a few years out of serving in World War II, and Elsie Feld heard the building was going up for sale.
They each received a final paycheck of about $50 and borrowed $300 from a friend, so for $400 they bought the building.
“He’d seen it as a business opportunity, kind of a way to make some more money, just to see if he could be successful,” Winking said. “And apparently he was a success.”
At the time, Winking said there were corner grocery stores everywhere, there was even one across the street. However, Dick and Aunt Elsie persevered.
Fast forward to present day, and Winking’s Market is the last corner grocery store in Quincy.
“We’re a long time family owned business, and it’s the fact that we’re kind of the last of that style of business and we have been for a good number of years now and that we’re able to keep staying in business I think is kind of a unique thing especially in today’s world,” Winking said. “We’re very fortunate.”
The store has shifted some in the last 20-25 years, now they serve sandwiches and other lunch meals in addition to groceries.
Winking said the goal with serving lunch food is to keep it affordable for the common man.
“We always try to appeal to the working class people,” he said. “Since, we’re kind of out of the way place, we’re not right out on Broadway with everything else, it kind of gives them a reason to want to come here. It’s also a different type of food than what they’re used to with the same fast food every day. It’s just a change of pace I think.”
Winking’s Market stays busy, Frank estimates they make 250-300 sandwiches daily.
Though Winking’s Market stays busy making hundreds of sandwiches for loyal customers, those customers are only half the recipe for success.
“I would say it’s a 50/50 deal, you need loyal customers and family,” Winking said. “You can’t have one without the other really.”
He loves seeing his customers every day and working with his family —most of his employees are family members.
“It’s good to see people every day and getting to work with family. It’s kind of kept everybody close. We’ve always had a really good working relationship together,” said Frank.
One of the star employees is his mother, who has been working at Winking’s Market since 1956.
“She’s 82-years-old and she still manages to put in a few hours every week doing what she can,” Winking said. “She started here when she was only 15-years-old and she’s still here. Everyone always talks about my dad, and of course he was the one who worked it, but she was here too right along with him.”
As customers walk out of Winking’s Market with a brown paper bag that’s holding their meal, they can’t help but feel thankful that a small, family business is still thriving 75 years later.
“Thanks to all our old neighbors, customers, current customers, just everybody,” Winking said. “Without customers we couldn’t do it.”
