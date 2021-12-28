QUINCY — The area media market underwent significant change in 2021 after Quincy Media Inc., sold its assets
The former parent company of both The Herald-Whig and WGEM AM-FM-TV sold its broadcast assets to Gray Television Inc., a public media company based in Atlanta, for $925 million.
Gray closed on its acquisition in August after it sold 10 former QMI stations in seven Gray/QMI overlap markets to Allen Media Group. The move was required by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division as a condition of resolving a challenge to Gray’s acquisition.
The Herald-Whig and The Hannibal Courier-Post were sold to Phillips Media Group, a privately held company based in Harrison, Ark. The sale closed March 1 and resulted in the elimination of 23 full- and part-time positions.
QMI’s Board of Directors announced in January that it would consider the sale of its assets.
“We think the timing is right for our shareholders,” said QMI CEO Ralph Oakley. “We are very proud of our nearly 100-year history of the Oakley and Lindsay families working together to build a multimedia company that has served its communities with distinction. We are also very proud of the over 1,000 of our colleagues who work in the company and their outstanding contributions.”
Quincy Media Inc. began as Quincy Newspapers Inc. in 1926 with the merger of the Quincy Herald and the Quincy Whig-Journal. It brought together the Oakley and Lindsay families, who represent a great majority of the nearly 100 owners of QMI. Quincy Newspapers became Quincy Media in 2016.
QMI owned and operated television stations in 16 markets with nearly 100 program streams, two newspapers in one market, two radio stations and digital platforms.
