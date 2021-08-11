New York’s shrill Mayor Bill de Blasio held a news conference Tuesday to say he is mandating that New Yorkers get vaccinated. In so doing, he turned untrained gym workers and restaurant employees into adjunct law enforcement officers, charged with checking the vaccination status of every customer walking through their doors. Presumably on pain of prosecution of the people on both sides of that transaction.
The de Blasio crew tried to spin the new mandate as positively as possible. Even though it actually prohibits the unvaccinated citizenry from doing things, de Blasio’s people co-opted the language of opportunity and called their plan the “Key to NYC.”
“When you hear those words,” he said at an Orwellian-like news conference, “I want you to imagine the notion that, because someone’s vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city.”
The tone was paternalistic and condescending — hardly unusual for de Blasio — and risked being counterproductive.
The city of Chicago should resist any and all temptation to do the same.
Let’s be clear — in case you’ve missed our previous protestations — that we believe all unvaccinated Illinoisans should overcome any reluctance and roll up expeditiously for their free shots. Ideally, immediately upon finishing this editorial.
The highly transmissible delta variant presents a clear and present danger to the unvaccinated of all ages. The scale of this problem represents relatively new information and it requires those of us who’ve chosen not to get vaccinated (no shame) now to re-evaluate the data, pronto, lest the only subsequent opportunity to do so comes too late, when you’re flat on your back in the emergency department.
Sure, vaccinations do not offer perfect protection, nor are they free of side-effects for every last human. It also remains unclear how long they will protect us without booster shots. So stipulated. Few things in life are perfect.
None of these arguments undermine the preponderance of evidence that the unvaccinated represent a major impediment to Illinois and Chicago moving forward.
But the counterproductive polarization within the American response to COVID-19 is a consequence not just of people being dug into outdated positions and our collective inability to make effective cost-benefit analyses. It represents a deficit of relative thinking and our hapless failure to talk to each other without pernicious judgment.
Of course a good number of Americans are resistant to government officials telling them that they must allow a needle to enter their arm, like it or not! That’s not an inherently irrational response. History teaches us such skepticism is warranted. “Follow the science” is not the binary admonition it often is assumed to be. Scientists say different things from each other as data gets tried and tested and their emphases and conclusions vary. As they should. It’s science for adults.
Smart people listen to all sides, including skeptics, before they make the best decision for themselves and they allow their decisions to evolve with the facts. And, let’s be frank, you don’t have to be reluctant to get vaccinated to think that the messaging from the federal government throughout this crisis has been disappointingly partisan, feverish and unclear.
That’s why the situation in Chicago is the best solution to this dilemma: private businesses are leading the way.
Numerous employers now are insisting that their employees get vaccinated before they return to the office. If you don’t want to comply, you are free to work elsewhere. More and more restaurants and nightclubs are checking vaccination cards at the door and politely suggesting that those without them get their hamburgers elsewhere (they don’t have to call the cops). These eateries, posh and humble, are well within their rights to protect their staff members, and also their other, wiser customers. And if you don’t agree, you can take your business down the street. As is your inalienable right.