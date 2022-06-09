HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Louisiana, Mo., man was charged Wednesday with drug and firearms violations following an investigation and brief standoff with police on Tuesday.
According to the report from the Hannibal Police Department, officers with the HPD's Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad were assisting the Northeast Missouri Task Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control at a Hannibal hotel in the 3600 block of McMasters Avenue. Unrelated to that assistance, officers found two children, under the age of seven, left unattended in a vehicle.
Officers discovered the children's caregiver was in a nearby room. The registered guest of the room, Darion J. Ivy, 35, of Louisiana, had left before officers were able to contact him. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Ivy's room, where officers reportedly discovered large amounts of both cut and uncut fentanyl, along with a firearm.
On Wednesday, the Pike County (Mo.) Sheriff's Department obtained information on Ivy's location. HPD officers returned to the hotel and observed Ivy enter a different room. Ivy reportedly refused to come out, requiring additional officers and a negotiator. Following a brief standoff, Ivy surrendered without further incident.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court on Wednesday charged Ivy with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm. Ivy remains lodged in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond. Hannibal police chief Jacob Nacke said in a released statement that the arrest is the largest suspected fentanyl seizure by the Hannibal Police Department.
"This investigation showcases the team effort used in so many drug investigations," Nacke's statement said. "We continue to make fentanyl investigations a top priority and will work to stop the flow of this devastating drug into our communities."
The Hannibal Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, NEMO Task Force, and the Pike County Sheriff's Department.