The havoc caused by Hurricane Ian may prompt many people to look for ways to help by donating time or money to help their fellow Americans recover. Better Business Bureau reminds donors to make sure they’re donating to real nonprofits who are able to deliver aid where it’s needed. Publicity about disasters often is used by scammers to solicit money that never reaches those who need it.

Many agencies are poised to send help where it’s needed, but not all are vetted by local BBBs or the Wise Giving Alliance, BBB’s international charity arm.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.