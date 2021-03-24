Committee explores summer projects in district

QUINCY — Summer projects planned this year in Quincy Public Schools focus on the Board of Education, Quincy High School and Quincy Junior High School.
The health life safety projects, reviewed Tuesday by the Building Committee, include separate but concurrent work to replace the roof and remove the facade and a vestibule at the board office.
Preliminary cost estimates are $55,000 for the facade work and $669,000 for the roof.
A third project targets parking lot improvements at the board office.
The lot currently has 95 marked parking stalls with a gravel area used for additional parking and a grassy area.
One plan realigns the existing parking, for a total of 90 stalls with four handicapped-accessible stalls, with the same entrances.
“This first plan only allows for us to redo the same area that is there now,” said Eric Barnes with Klingner and Associates. “It really doesn’t allow for us to redo the gravel or the green space.”
A second plan paves the gravel and green space, creating a total of 138 parking spots, six with handicapped accessibility, and adds an exit onto Jersey to help ease congestion tied to parents dropping off and picking up students at the junior high.
“Plan B is an alternate to really increase the parking, better the circulation and use the space more congruently,” said Victoria Crouthamel with Klingner’s. “We looked at really the whole lot, reconfigured the parking area while still maintaining the character.”
Plan B will cost an additional $75,000, based on preliminary estimates, compared to the first plan.
“For $75,000, even $100,000, I think it’s worth it,” Committee Chairman and School Board member Richard McNay said.
The school district can use health life safety funds “up to the amount to replace” the existing parking lot, or the first plan proposed, Superintendent Roy Webb said. “Any additional dollars would have to come from either our capital fund or operations and maintenance fund.”
The parking lot project could be ready to bid in the next couple weeks, and with a lot of paving work going on in Quincy right now, “we’ll see where it shakes out,” Barnes said.
The School Board will hold a required public hearing Wednesday night on the parking lot work.
“By state statute, in order to use health life safety funds, you have to hold the hearing,” Webb said. “It’s a health life safety requirement for any outdoor venue, so it was the same as the track at Flinn and other parking lots we’ve done.”
Other projects planned for this summer are replacing the stage rigging and curtain at QHS and continuing renovations at QJHS.
Connecting a new water service at the junior high will require shutting off water service for up to a week to the entire building, Maintenance Director Dane Barnes said, with electrical work expected to continue on corridor ceilings and lights on the third and fourth floors and in classrooms on the first and second floors. Painting also will be done on the first two floors this summer along with the possibility of new carpet.
Also Tuesday, the committee heard praise for the new K-5 buildings and the role they’ve played for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With concerns nationwide about ventilation and safety in school buildings, “our schools are unmatched in the area for ventilation, for fresh air coming in,” Webb said. “It’s probably been immeasurable the success we’ve had this year due to us having five new buildings. We got them done just in time.”