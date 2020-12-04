Blessing Foundation donation
The students, families and staff of Legacy Martial Arts in Quincy recently presented a check for $1,406 to the Blessing Foundation to help the Blessing Breast Center raise awareness of breast cancer and address the unmet needs of its patients. During the Board Break-a-Thon fundraiser, Legacy Martial Arts students, ages 4 to 67, used their skills to break boards for which pledges were made. In addition, raffle tickets were sold for donated items, and pink martial arts belts and related equipment were sold. Pictured from left are Taylor Howerton, Legacy Martial Arts instructor; Robert Bentley, Legacy Martial Arts owner and instructor; Ann Awerkamp Dickson, administrative director, Blessing Foundation; and Eli Combs, Legacy Martial Arts instructor.