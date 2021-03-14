High school football is big in Texas.
A cliché pushed in pop-culture by movies like Friday Night Lights and Varsity Blues, though not far from the truth.
Growing up in Texas, football is a year-round sport. I’ve participated in, watched and covered my share of workouts, full-pad practices, scrimmages and “spring games”, but I’ve never seen a game played in the month of March.
That changes this week when the IHSA football season officially gets underway. Kickoffs around the Land of Lincoln this Friday will be historic moments, ones never before seen in Illinois, at least to my knowledge.
Of course, the way we got to football in March is less than ideal. But, nonetheless, game week has arrived.
For the next six weeks, football teams will strive to achieve greatness. With no postseason to look forward to, every game becomes that much more important.
Every game is a historic win. It will likely be the first victory for a school in March or April.
Every touchdown is a first. Every first down. Every tackle. Every interception.
Conference glory can still be won, and every win will feel all the more sweet after tasting what it’s like to have no opportunity at all.
For the seniors, it’s a chance at a season they likely accepted as lost. One final shot to go out and compete for your school, and a chance to make memories that will last a lifetime.
For the underclassmen, it’s a chance at crucial development. So much can happen over the course of the season, and losing a chance at that physical and mental development might have affected growth into the next season and beyond.
Teams will warm and grow with the weather this spring, blossoming into triumphant success that once was thought loss.
It’s time to make some history.