ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has released their Project Master Plan with Integrated Environmental Assessments for pools 11 through 22 of the upper Mississippi River.
The plan deals with the federal management of the Mississippi River from Guttenberg, Iowa, to Saverton, Missouri and accounts for around 60,000 acres of federal lands, 11 campgrounds operated by the Corps, and 22 USACE-managed day use areas.
The Master Plan provides direction for appropriate land management regarding the use, development, and conservation of the natural, cultural, and man-made resources on these project lands.
The complete plan and associated appendices are available in digital format, along with a video presentation about the process, at go.usa.gov/xFg6G. Public comments can be submitted via this website, by email to PublicInvolvement@usace.army.mil or by mail to Mississippi River Project Office, Attn: Master Plan, PO Box 534, Pleasant Valley, IA 52767.