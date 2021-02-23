A story published in the Feb. 23 edition of The Quincy Herald-Whig incorrectly referred to appointment times for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Adams County. Once residents receive the first dose of the vaccine, they are automatically scheduled to receive the second dose at the same time of their first appointment.
