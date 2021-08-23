QUINCY — A $934,000 bid from Quincy-based Diamond Construction for the 2021 Motor Fuel Tax Fund Asphalt Maintenance Project was approved by the city council on Monday.
Although the engineer’s estimate for the project was about $885,000, Quincy Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte found the bid to be acceptable, according to the resolution.
Asphalt maintenance projects will include Ohio Street from South Eighth to South Ninth, Adams from South 16th to South 18th, South 22nd from Jackson to Harrison, Cheswick Road, Wind Rush Road, South 30th from Wind Rush to Cheswick, North 22nd from Cedar to Sycamore, North 26th from Cherry to Cedar and North 22nd from Locust to the north.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said it was important to get council approval to keep infrastructure projects moving before the winter weather hits.
“You can see all over town we’ve got construction going on so (Diamond) bid on it because they know we want to try and get to these before the snow falls,” Troup said.
Although the council voted in favor of the resolution awarding the bid, the project still requires approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The council also approved a roughly $950,000 bid from Rees Construction to perform street reconstruction, water main and lead service line replacement and sanitary sewer replacement at Elm Street from Sixth to Seventh.
Funding is available in the fiscal 2022 capital fund, water fund and sewer fund budgets.